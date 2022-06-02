(WFRV) – A man from Taycheedah is facing a charge related to making terrorist threats after he allegedly sent a threatening to shoot legislators if a bill that allowed teachers to be armed was passed.

According to officials, 72-year-old James Stearns was charged with one count of Terrorist Threats – Interruption of Operations. He appeared in court on Thursday, and the court ordered a $4,000 cash bond with multiple conditions. Stearns is reportedly from Taycheedah.

The charge stems from Stearns allegedly sending two emails at the end of May about shooting Wisconsin legislators over a bill. The bill was in reference to allowing school teachers to be armed.

One of the emails was sent to a radio host. The email allegedly states that Stearns will buy a gun and go to Madison and shoot people who vote for the law. He also mentioned that he was ‘more than willing to go down in a blaze of glory’.

The second email was reportedly sent to a specific Wisconsin legislator. The email allegedly threatened the legislator and their family. It also said ‘you’ll be a dead man in 60 days of passing that legislation’.

“Political disagreement is healthy but we will never tolerate threats of violence, whether directed at our schools, students, government, groups, or individuals in our community. We will seek to hold those accountable that seek to intimidate, create fear or disrupt our communities through threats of violence,” said District Attorney Eric Toney.

The case is being investigated by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.