GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Talking about football was a little bizarre on Monday afternoon. That’s because Lambeau Field has yet to flip the field after Saturday’s soccer match.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy welcomed more than 8,000 faithful fans to the shareholder meeting.

One of the fans we caught up with was a first-time shareholder and said she thought “the experience was great.”

The Packers announced there are now more than 539,000 people who call themselves a shareholder. On Friday, the team announced it received more than $64 million during its last stock sale.

Some of those major improvements include massive new video screens.

The Green Bay Packers hold the annual shareholders meeting on July 25, 2022 (WFRV)

“Our current boards are coming up on 10 years,” said Murphy. “I mean they’re still good, but you can go to some of the newer stadiums and you can see the difference.”

While those screens will not be ready until the 2023 season, Saturday’s soccer game gave fans a chance to be the first to use a new grab-and-go area in the concourse. Mobile ticketing for the upcoming season is also being upgraded with self-scanning kiosks to help keep lines moving.

Shareholders Local 5 talked to on Monday were just excited for the upcoming season.

“It’s Packers, it’s Packerland, it’s Lambeau Field, it’s heaven,” one woman said.

The team said it plans to hold future stock sales, however, no announcement was made on when those could potentially happen.

In addition, Murphy said Green Bay will “likely” hold the NFL Draft in 2025 or 2027, although nothing is final.