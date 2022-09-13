DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers hosted a Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School in the city of De Pere on Tuesday.

The camp included two different sessions for the students, one at noon and the other at 1:00 p.m. Kylin Hill, Amari Rodgers, Yosh Nijman, Patrick Taylor, and Juwann Winfree assisted nearly 180 students with special needs.

“It’s wonderful to see the Packers players interact with our students,” said Abbie Schmidt, the principal at Syble Hopp School. “Our students, even though they have a variety of different disabilities, they’re just like any other student so it’s great for the Packers to get to experience that and just see how fun we can be.”

At the camp, boys and girls had the opportunity to test various football skills through different drills and obstacle courses such as a relay race, kicking a ball, throwing a pass, leaping for a catch, and diving for a touchdown.

Syble Hopp School already was filled with a Packer presence before the camp as former safety Johnnie Gray is an instructional aide, helping out with the children.

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

Green Bay Football Outreach Camp at Syble Hopp School

“They know Johnnie and they love him,” added Schmidt. “They think he’s just great and has an awesome spirit so to get to have some new Packer players come and our students get to meet them and act like mini Packer players out on the field, it’s a great afternoon.”

The Green Bay Packers Football Outreach Camp program is in coordination with the National Football League’s Play 60 Program, which empowers children to be active for 60 minutes a day.

The day ended with a group photo and all the participants chanting one of the most famous sayings in Green Bay.

“Go Pack Go!”

For more information about the Green Bay Packers Football Outreach Camp, you can click here.