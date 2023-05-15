GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A middle school teacher in Grafton was arrested after allegedly making threats toward students.

According to the Grafton Police Department, on May 12 officers were sent to John Long Middle School after it was reported that a teacher allegedly made threatening statements towards students. The investigation showed that the seventh-grade teacher did make inappropriate and ‘alarming’ statements to his students.

The teacher was arrested for terrorist threats and exposing a child to harmful material, descriptions or narrations. Both are Class I felonies.

The alleged incident happened around 10 a.m. on May 12 when a student reportedly texted his mother from class saying that his teacher made threatening statements. The teacher allegedly told the class that he owned 17 guns.

Authorities say that the teacher did admit during a meeting with the school principal that he made threatening statements, but did it out of anger. The statement provided by the teacher reportedly said he became ‘enraged’ after he found student artwork and a notebook with swastikas drawn on them.

The teacher is reportedly Jewish and in his statement said he would ‘send his daughter to their homes with a baseball bat’ and ‘go scorched Earth on them.’ He also reportedly wished pain upon the students and their families.

When asked to talk about the matter, the teacher reportedly did not want to speak with the investigating officer without representation.

This morning at John Long Middle School administration was informed of an issue regarding the inappropriate and unprofessional behavior of a staff member. An investigation was immediately conducted and the teacher was immediately placed on leave and escorted from the building. This staff member will continue to be on leave and will not have contact with students until we complete our investigation. Grafton Schools Superintendent Jeff Nelson

The teacher was reportedly taken to the Ozaukee County Jail. No additional information was released. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.