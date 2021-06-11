Go wild: WI DNR offers off-highway motorcycle trail passes to non-residents

Side view of enduro motocross rider moving up the hill on a extreme terrain in the forest.

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Looking for some summer fun? The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone that off-highway motorcycle trail passes are available, including for non-residents.

Until now, DNR says non-residents needed to register their off-highway motorcycle (OHM) in Wisconsin to operate on trails or other publicly established corridors.

According to a release, people who are not residents who own off-highway motorcycles and are looking to ride in the Badger State may display either a Wisconsin public use registration or a non-resident trail pass to operate on OHM trails or established corridors open to the public.

Prices are as follows:

$30 first-time registration

$30 2-year renewal

$35 non-resident trail pass

You can purchase a pass online through Go Wild, the DNR’s online license and registration portal, where information on the new trail pass is available, including an operation tutorial.

Similar to the non-resident ATV/UTV trail pass, DNR says annual and five-day trail pass options are available for off-highway motorcycles. The annual passes cost $20 and expire on March 31.

DNR says trail passes will be mailed to anyone who purchases one out of the state. A non-resident trail pass must be attached by its own adhesive in a visible location on the motorcycle’s exterior.

The difference between the DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is that the DNR provides registration services for off-highway motorcycles and WisDOT issues titles and/or registration (license plates) for highway use of motorcycles.

For more information about off-highway motorcycle riding and registration in Wisconsin, click here.