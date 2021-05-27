GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Goat yoga headlines Titletown’s Summer Fun Days Showcase

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Summer Fun Days Showcase is set to kick off on June 5 and preview plenty of programs and activities that can keep attendees busy all summer long.

According to officials, the free event will kick off the summer season and will give a preview of over 50 total programs and activities that Titletown will offer over the coming months.

Throughout the day there will be a wide cariety of things going on including:

  • Live music
  • Lawn games
  • Crafts and fun for kids and families
  • Goat yoga
  • Mini-Titletown market

All of the events will be free, and registration is only required for goat yoga. Food and beverages will be available to purchase throughout Titletown. Officials say no carry-ins will be allowed.

Free parking is available at Titletown’s lot along Lombardi Avenue and in Lots 5 and 6 at Lambeau Field.

The full list of activities will be updated on Titletown’s calendar, which can be viewed by clicking here.

