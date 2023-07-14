Goats in Wisconsin cause a traffic jam, sheriff's office helps clear road

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin helped clear the road of a herd of goats that caused some traffic jams.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic jam in the western part of the county. What made the jam so unique? It was caused by goats!

The post joked that the goats were searching for greener pastures. In the pictures provided by the sheriff’s office, it looks like there was a decent number of goats.

The road was eventually reopened. There was no information on how the goats got loose or if any goats were injured.

The Facebook post did have over 800 engagements as well as nearly 300 shares.