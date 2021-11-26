LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

‘Gobble ’til you wobble’: Jacksonport has its 25th Thanksgiving Parade & Benefit

JACKSONPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – The 25th annual Jacksonport Thanksgiving Parade and Benefit got underway on Thursday.

The parade supports Door County’s Door of Life Food Pantry. Jorna Taylor, the daughter of the parade’s founder says that the idea came about when her mom knew they had this opportunity to give back.

According to the Jacksonport Thanksgiving Parade and Benefit’s Facebook page, the Sevastopol Marching Band was chosen as the 2021 parade Entry of the Year. The band has reportedly been involved in the parade for nearly ten years.

The band received a $100 donation.

The parade initially started just with Taylor’s mom and some of her friends, but has now expanded to dozens and sometimes hundreds of participants.

More information can be found on the parade’s Facebook page.

