Gobbling up your wallet: Thanksgiving feasts in Wisconsin will cost more this year

(WFRV) – Thankful may be a slight overstatement. A recent survey has found that Wisconsinites will be paying more for many of their favorite Thanksgiving dishes this year than they did in 2020.

A recent survey conducted by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation found that in Wisconsin, a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year will not only cost more than it did in 2020 but will also cost more than the 2021 national average.

According to the survey, last year, residents paid a total of $60.97 for delicious Thanksgiving staples, which will be $10.52 less than what they will pay this year for those same dishes.

Thanksgiving Dishes Wis. 2020 Wis. 2021 $ Increase / Decrease Turkey, 16 lbs. $20.32 $28.48 + $8.16 Milk, 1 gallon whole $2.87 $3.05 + $0.18 Cream, half pint $1.96 $2.04 + $0.08 Dinner rolls, 12 $2.46 $2.52 + $0.06 Relish tray (1 lb. carrots/celery) $0.70 $0.78 + $0.08 Fresh cranberries, 12 oz. $2.03 $2.11 + $0.08 Pumpkin pie mix, 30 oz. $3.38 $3.74 + $0.36 Pie shells (2) $2.32 $2.58 + $0.26 Cube stuffing, 14 oz. $2.74 $3.14 + $0.40 Sweet potatoes, 3 lbs. $3.36 $2.88 – $0.48 Frozen green beans, 1 lb. $1.58 $1.70 + $0.12 Miscellaneous ingredients $3.09 $3.45 + $0.36 Ham, 4 lbs. $10.36 $10.68 + $0.32 Russet potatoes, 5 lbs. $2.35 $2.62 + $0.27 Frozen peas, 16 oz. $1.42 $1.72 + $0.30 Data provided by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

While most of the foods on the list experienced a price increase over the last year, the holiday’s signature dish – the turkey- is the item that’s cost has seen the most growth with a 40 percent increase.

Officials with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, share that this increase can be attributed to several factors which were only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic: disruption to the supply chain, increased at-home food consumption, and demand prediction.

“It is no secret that the supply chain has been significantly disrupted in the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Director of Media Relations and Outreach Cassie Sonnentag. “Increased costs from processing to transportation have led to increased food prices, particularly in protein products.”

And Wisconsinites aren’t the only ones whose wallets may be gobbled up this Thanksgiving. Nationally, turkey prices saw a 25 percent increase per pound from 2020 to 2021.

Additionally, on average, states across the nation will be spending almost as much as Wisconsin this Thanksgiving. According to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, Wisconsinites will only be paying $2.77 more than the national average.

Wis. 2021 National 2021 Turkey, 16 lbs. $28.48 $23.99 Milk, 1 gallon whole $3.05 $3.30 Cream, half pint $2.04 $1.78 Dinner rolls, 12 $2.52 $3.05 Relish tray (1 lb. carrots/celery) $0.78 $0.82 Fresh cranberries, 12 oz. $2.11 $2.98 Pumpkin pie mix, 30 oz. $3.74 $3.64 Pie shells (2) $2.58 $2.91 Cube stuffing, 14 oz. $3.14 $2.29 Sweet potatoes, 3 lbs. $2.88 $3.56 Frozen green beans, 1 lb. $1.70 $1.58 Miscellaneous ingredients $3.45 $3.45 Ham, 4 lbs. $10.68 $10.87 Russet potatoes, 5 lbs. $2.62 $2.96 Frozen peas, 16 oz. $1.72 $1.54 TOTAL $71.49 $68.72 Data provided by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation

If you’re feeling not so thankful right about now, here’s a tip that may save you some extra cash this Thanksgiving- wait to get your turkey!

Sonnentag shares that “It is likely that shoppers will get a better deal on turkey purchases closer to the holiday than survey shoppers did earlier in the month.”