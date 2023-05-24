ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – Memorial Day is on Monday, May 29, and to commemorate those who gave their lives to protect the freedoms of this country, local veterans were out putting American flags on graves at a cemetery in Allouez.

Local 5 News caught up with Bob Haglund, former Commander at American Legion Post 11, to talk about the importance of honoring Memorial Day.

“We have 3,800 flags that we’re putting out today and we have volunteers from different organizations, different companies that come in and help us put these flags out,” explained Haglund.

The U.S. Army veteran joked that his American Legion Post did it without volunteers one year and it took over eight hours. All jokes aside, Haglund left a powerful statement about the significance of flag-planting.

“It’s for our brothers in arms,” added Haglund. “These are the guys and gals that made the ultimate sacrifice and in this cemetery, Allouez Catholic Cemetery, the oldest grave we found is back from the Civil War and on up through modern day.”

Over 100 volunteers were out helping the American Legion Post plant the flags today, showing unity and community toward the veterans.

“God bless them that they’re recognizing those that made the ultimate sacrifice,” stated Haglund. “I walk around town and if I’m wearing something that says I’m a veteran, I get thanked for my service. It’s great in this community.”

The American Legion Post 11 will need volunteers to help pick up the flags after Memorial Day has passed. Anyone interested in participating can get in touch with the veterans.