(WFRV) – After campaigning Thursday evening in Green Bay, State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski announced Friday morning her withdrawal from the Democratic Senate race.

At a press conference on Friday, Godlewski says, “I know that we’re better when we all come together, and that’s why, for me, [the decision] was pretty immediate.”

This opens the door for Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to take the nomination.

Barnes also spoke at Friday’s press conference saying, “I deeply respect their commitment and the campaigns that they ran, and to have their support means a whole lot because we need all the momentum going into November to beat Ron Johnson.”

When Local 5 reached out to Senator Ron Johnson, he was not available for an interview. Instead his team, directed us to a statement he made on Twitter saying:

“The power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate…a radical left senator from Wisconsin is not the solution.”

Since receiving endorsements from Godlewski as well as Alex Lasry and Tom Nelson, who also dropped out earlier in the week, Barnes says he feels he can go all the way in the race.

“I’m not going to lie to you and say that this won’t be hard, but I know that it’ll be that much easier when we all come together and join this fight with one another.”

The Wisconsin primary election begins on August 9th.