GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Resch Center announced on Tuesday that Godsmack is adding additional dates to their North American tour that will include a stop in Green Bay this September.

Godsmack is a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated hard rock band that has over 20 years of chart-topping success.

Made up of vocalist Sully Erna, guitarist Tony Rombola, bassist Robbie Merrill, and drummer Shannon Larkin, Godsmack has sold over 20 million records worldwide and has released hits like, “Voodoo,” “I Stand Alone,” and “The Enemy.”

Michigan’s own I Prevail will also be a part of the show as they are listed as special guests for the concert on Tuesday, September 26, at 7 p.m.

Artist presale tickets for the concert will start on Wednesday, July 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be on sale for the public starting on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be bought online through the Resch Center’s website, by phone at 900-895-0071, or in person at the Ticket Star Box Office inside the Resch Center.