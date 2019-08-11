Going Big in the Bay brings out local skaters

Skaters in the Green Bay area grabbed life by the wheels or boards Saturday.

Brought back by popular demand, the 8th annual Going Big in the Bay skateboard competition took place at Joannes Skate Park.

Local skaters were able to demo their skateboard talents to spectators.

Organizers say the goal of the event is also to showcase the skateboard community and culture in the area.

“We got the city to help out with the DJ, we have local skate shop OTC, which is located downtown, they were throwing money at kids who are doing crazy tricks today, so it’s kind of getting everybody out here building the culture again,” says Dylan Deprey.

All proceeds from the event will go to future skateboarding opportunities and initiatives within the city of Green Bay.