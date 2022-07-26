DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A gold coin worth approximately $4,250 was recently stolen from a Wisconsin antique store and the suspects are at large, reports the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a release, three women and a suspected juvenile girl allegedly “used a series of diversionary tactics against an employee at an antique store in Denmark” on Monday, July 25, around 11 a.m.

Deputies said they stole a 1908 St. Gaudens twenty-dollar gold coin. The people are apparently associated with a silver SUV.

The office reports their method is consistent with other organized thefts in the area before. “These groups often use distraction and sleight of hand techniques during the commission of their offenses,” explained deputies.

If you have any information regarding the identities, the gold coin, or information on crimes possibly associated with the people, you are asked to contact Sgt. Marc Shield at 920-448-4404 or marc.shield@browncountywi.gov.