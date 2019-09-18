Gold Medal Flour recalled for potential presence of E. coli

(WFRV) — General Mills has announced a voluntary national recall of five-pound bags of its Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour with a better if used by date of September 6, 2020.

The recall has been issued due to the potential presence of E. coli O26, which was discovered during sampling of the five-pound bags.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported in connection with this product.

Only Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour five-pound bags with the better if used by date of September 6, 2020, are included in this recall. The package UPC for this product is 016000 196100.

All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103 or visit www.generalmills.com/flourExternal Link Disclaimer.

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continues to warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. E. coli O26 is killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands, and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

Any consumers concerned about an illness should contact a physician. Anyone diagnosed by a physician as having an illness related to E. coli O26 is also urged to contact state and local public health authorities.

For more information on E. coli O26, click here.