GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s a momentous step in the right direction for the City of Green Bay to enhance its support to serve victims of domestic violence in Brown County after Golden House opened a new facility.

Officials from the organization cut the ribbon on Wednesday on its new 34,000-square-foot facility, increasing the amount of space available to serve clients.

Located on University Avenue on the same site as its prior facility, the building includes increased space for client programming and residential living space.

Golden House now includes 20 private client rooms, each with its own bathroom, allowing the organization to provide more shelter for victims and their families.

“The demand for Golden House’s services continues to increase,” said Dina Borremans, development director for Golden House. “Prior to the pandemic, we knew more room was needed. We thank everyone who supported us along the way as we moved toward this goal. This is truly a place made possible by our donors.”

In addition to more client bathrooms, the new facility includes shared spaces for all clients, including a resource room with computers to use for housing searching, job searching, and work on resumes, as well as space for support groups and outreach.

Additionally, there is a children’s room, a teen room, and a serenity room that clients or staff can use for meditation or self-reflection.

There is also an outreach office space, providing the organization with more opportunities for advocacy and mental health services, collaborative wellness and educational opportunities, prevention activities for children experiencing domestic violence, and a survivor-driven support program.

“We see people at one of the lowest points in their lives,” said Stephanie Prevost, Golden House’s associate director. “They are scared. Not just for themselves but for their children. Most people do not realize there are more children living at Golden House than there are adults.”

Prevost continued on to say the new space will allow Golden House to shine some light into clients’ lives.