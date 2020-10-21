Golden House providing resources, fundraising for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Golden House is doing all they can to provide resources to those who need it.

The month is another opportunity to not only share information, but support survivors as well. That’s what they’re all about at the Golden House, having served in the community for more than 40 years.

Golden House will champion a number of events and educational outreach this month, including its second annual Women of Strength awards. Part of that includes an annual fundraiser with prizes. Proceeds will go toward preventing domestic violence.

The Golden House is open 24/7. You can find more information on their website.