Golf carts could soon legally operate on some village of Suamico roads

SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) In the coming weeks golf carts could legally operate on some village of Suamico roads. Local 5 explains that is the goal of the village board, after telling staff to start reviewing a draft ordinance.

In Moose Creek Trail subdivision, a different four-wheeled vehicle could soon travel these roads. Thanks to the efforts of Erica Kentop and a petition signed by over 100 of her neighbors.

“We had 97 percent of people that we went door to door that signed. 112 of 115 people signed.” said Kentop.

That petition requested golf carts be allowed for transportation in her neighborhood.

“It’s a great way to drive by, wave to your neighbors, say hi,” Kentop said.

The idea passed the village’s Safety Committee and last week the full board voted to have an ordinance drafted for further consideration.

“The village is now possibly entertaining an ordinance that would make it legal in this subdivision to have a golf cart,” said Village Administrator Alex Kaker.

This ordinance is just for golf carts – no ATVs or UTVs allowed. And the golf carts can only operate on very specific streets.

“This ordinance, as drafted, would be specific only to this subdivision,” Kaker said.

Under the plan you’d need to be at least 16 years old with a driver’s license to operate a golf cart – which would need to be registered with the village. Proof of insurance would be required and the carts could only operate from sunrise until sunset.

“The golf cart is going to have to follow the rules of the road just like any other vehicle,” Kentop said.

Kaker says other communities allow golf carts on roads, like Pulaski and Two Rivers. Now Suamico is giving it serious thought.

“For the most part they are agreeable to the concept – obviously safety is a concern of everyones,” Kaker said.

A concern of Kentop’s as well – who promises people here will follow the rules.

“We’re really going to be huge on making sure we do things the right way,” said Kentop.

The ordinance needs to pass two readings by Suamico’s board. The first is scheduled for August 3.