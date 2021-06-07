Golf for Kids’ Sake annual fundraiser teed off in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin held their 34th annual “Golf for Kid’s Sake” Fundraiser Monday, June 7.

Golfers rushed to the course to play 18 holes in support of the organization. Tickets sold out prior to the event. Nearly 160 golfers hit the links in support of BBBSNEW. The organization’s mission is to help support the potential of children in the local community.

“Golf for Kids’ Sake” is one of the largest fundraising events of BBBSNEW and the proceeds help both create new matches and the 325 pre-existing matches as well.

The fundraiser was held at Thornberry Creek Golf course and welcomed golfers of all skill levels to enjoy the sunny weather and the opportunity to support a fantastic cause.