GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Golf for Kids’ Sake annual fundraiser teed off in Green Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Wisconsin held their 34th annual “Golf for Kid’s Sake” Fundraiser Monday, June 7.

Golfers rushed to the course to play 18 holes in support of the organization. Tickets sold out prior to the event. Nearly 160 golfers hit the links in support of BBBSNEW. The organization’s mission is to help support the potential of children in the local community.

“Golf for Kids’ Sake” is one of the largest fundraising events of BBBSNEW and the proceeds help both create new matches and the 325 pre-existing matches as well.

The fundraiser was held at Thornberry Creek Golf course and welcomed golfers of all skill levels to enjoy the sunny weather and the opportunity to support a fantastic cause.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3

One-on-One: Clint Kriewaldt returns as Freedom football coach