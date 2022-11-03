DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Normally in November, Wisconsin experiences a cold front. Local golfers say they plan to enjoy the warm weather while they still can.

“I only took it up since I kind of semi-retired, but I enjoy it, and in weather like this, you can’t beat it you got to be out here,” said Lee Vandenhuvel.

Vandenhuvel says he has played golf for 30 years, but he is not used to teeing off outside during this time of the year.

“Very surprised, you know, usually in Wisconsin in November, you start getting cold and even a few snow flurries and stuff, but she ain’t bad today,” explained Vandenhuvel.

Manager of the Midd Vallee Golf Course, Scott VanDyke, says due to the temperature, he anticipated seeing players on the course.

“The amount of people when we saw the weather come out it’s what we’re expecting. It is just great to have this kind of weather in November,” said VanDyke.

The warm weather is expected to end soon, VanDyke says he has the proper tools to keep golfers active during the winter.

“It’ll slow down here shortly. Everybody will kind of move inside, but we have simulators that will keep people coming, and we will do that all winter long,” stated VanDyke.

Temperatures are expected to drop within the next few days.