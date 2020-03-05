Goo Goo Dolls, Barenaked Ladies, The Psychedelic Furs to perform on free stage at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three more Summerfest headliners have been announced for the BMO Harris Pavilion, which offers free Festival bleacher seating to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Summerfest says the Goo Goo Dolls will perform on June 24, Barenaked Ladies on June 30, and The Psychedelic Furs on July 5. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Thursday, Mar. 12 at individual times.

Advance purchase tickets are available for sections 1-5 of the BMO Harris Pavilion. Tickets will go on-sale on a rolling basis and prices will vary. Reserved seat tickets also include admission to Summerfest on the day of the performance.

Summerfest will once again offer seating options at the BMO Harris Pavilion with Miller Lite for all headlining performances. This policy offers Summerfest fans the choice of either free general bleacher seating or reserved seats which will be available for purchase.

Tickets for Goo Goo Dolls will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12. Tickets for Barenaked Ladies will be available starting at 11 a.m. and tickets for The Psychedelic Furs at noon. Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Summerfest Box Office.

Free bleacher seating will be available only on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the show.

For more information on Summerfest or BMO Harris Pavilion, visit their websites.

