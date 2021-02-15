‘Good Samaritan’ and gas station attendant heroically respond to vehicle fire near gas pumps

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas station attendant and a resident heroically sprung into action when a car near some gas pumps ignited on fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue, on Monday, crews responded to a report of a vehicle fire near some gas pumps at a local Fleet Farm gas station in Fond du Lac.

The Department shared on Facebook that “an alert station attendant used the emergency pump shutoff and a Good Samaritan with a snowplow on his truck used the plow blade to push the vehicle away from the fuel pumps.”

Firefighters report crews were able to extinguish the vehicle fire.

No more information is available at this time. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.