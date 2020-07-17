Good samaritan and Kewaunee deputies save 3 passengers on sinking vessel

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Efforts from Kewaunee deputies and a good samaritan resulted in a safe return for three people aboard a sinking vessel off of the Kewaunee River.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Facebook page, one of its Two Rivers crew was alerted to three individuals being on board of a vessel that was taking on water.

Officials said while the crew was responding to the report, the Kewaunee Sheriff’s Department and a resident are said to have been able to tow the vessel safely back to the harbor where the Kewaunee Fire Department was waiting to assist.

Coast Guard officials say all three people from the vessel were found safe and unharmed.

