OSCEOLA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were saved by a Good Samaritan and a deputy after they became trapped while their car was on fire after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 45.

According to a Facebook post, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, around 9:00 p.m., authorities in Fond du Lac County received a call about a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 45 near Mitchell Road in the Township of Osceola.

Reports indicated that the vehicle was on fire while in a ditch and on its roof, with a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl trapped inside.

Prior to the arrival of the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, a Good Samaritan retrieved a fire extinguisher from his vehicle and attempted to put the fire out. Shortly after, a deputy arrived on the scene and used his fire extinguisher as well.

Together, the two were able to knock down the fire and assist both teenage girls from the vehicle. The 16-year-old from Campbellsport and the 17-year-old from Eden both sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the vehicle was southbound on U.S. Highway 45 as it entered a curve south of Mitchell Road. The driver failed to turn the vehicle, resulting in the vehicle entering the west ditch, where it overturned after striking a driveway culvert.

Neither of the teenagers was wearing seatbelts during the crash, and speed appears to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

No additional details were provided.