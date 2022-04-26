TWO CREEKS, Wis. (WFRV) – To hear Adam Yelvington, 41, tell the story, he was just doing what came naturally when he heard the sounds of a crash near STH 42 and Irish Road.

“I was in the shop getting tools and I heard the crash and I looked out I could see the vehicle down the road and on fire,” Yelvington told Local 5 News.

Crash investigators say by this time, the SUV had already hit a culvert, went airborne, and crashed into a barn.

“I was thinking this car was gonna burn,” Yelvington recalled. “It was already burning pretty good. So I was worried about that. I unbuckled the driver and I was able to pull her out away from the vehicle.”

Adam says he tried his best to talk with the driver.

“I was telling her the vehicle was on fire and it really wasn’t registering with her.”

The woman is expected to make a full recovery according to Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig.

Although she has been charged with 1st offense of operating while intoxicated.

Still, the Sheriff says that doesn’t take away from the actions of a man who just happened to have great instincts to prevent a tragedy.

But when presented with the notion that his actions were heroic, Adam didn’t miss a beat.

“I didn’t even think about it.”