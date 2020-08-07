Good Samaritans credited for saving woman, child from vehicle that entered Wolf River

TOWN OF MUKWA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two good Samaritans are being credited for freeing a woman and child from a vehicle that entered the Wolf River on Thursday.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office received a call shortly before 4 p.m. for a vehicle traveling east on County Highway X at Broadway Street that left the road and entered the river.

The vehicle was occupied, according to the reporting party.

The good Samaritans on scene were able to break a window on the vehicle and free the woman and child trapped inside. As a precautionary measure, both the woman and child were transported to a local hospital. The Sherriff’s Office says the woman suffered minor injuries and the child appeared unharmed.

The vehicle has been removed from the river and the incident remains under investigation, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office recently awarded a Waupaca man the Civil Medal of Gallantry after he saved his friend from possibly drowning. On May 27, Masin Beaudoin and Parker Brunette had been swimming in Casey Lake near Highway E.

Brunette had reportedly gone underwater and Beaudoin pulled him to shore. Beaudoin said he believed Brunette may have been underwater for two to five minutes and that he had performed CPR on Brunette.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says Beaudoin’s “quick-thinking, response, recognition of a medical emergency, immediate action and effective CPR resulted directly in saving his friend’s life.”

In late July, a 26-year-old Manitowoc man was killed after his vehicle entered the Manitowoc River. Authorities say the vehicle was traveling along Maritime Drive when it left the road, hit a parked car, and entered the river.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected to be a factor, but the coroner says an autopsy is scheduled for today and results may take eight to 12 weeks. A preexisting condition may have contributed to the incident, according to the coroner.

