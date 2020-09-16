WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Good Samaritans recognized for saving woman, child from vehicle that entered Wolf River

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have been recognized by the Waupaca County Board of Supervisors after they saved a woman and child from a vehicle that entered the Wolf River in August.

On August 6, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a vehicle traveling east on County Highway X at Broadway Street that left the road and entered the river. The vehicle was occupied by a woman and child.

Two Good Samaritans on scene were able to break a window on the vehicle and free the woman and child trapped inside. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman suffered minor injuries and the child appeared unharmed.

Those Good Samaritans – Zachary Schendel and Tony Tomaro – each received the Civil Medal of Gallantry from the Sheriff’s Office because of their quick actions to save the woman and child.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office recently awarded a Waupaca man the Civil Medal of Gallantry after he saved his friend from possibly drowning. On May 27, Masin Beaudoin and Parker Brunette had been swimming in Casey Lake near Highway E.

