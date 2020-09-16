Good Samaritans recognized for saving woman, child from vehicle that entered Wolf River

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men have been recognized by the Waupaca County Board of Supervisors after they saved a woman and child from a vehicle that entered the Wolf River in August.

On August 6, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for a vehicle traveling east on County Highway X at Broadway Street that left the road and entered the river. The vehicle was occupied by a woman and child.

Two Good Samaritans on scene were able to break a window on the vehicle and free the woman and child trapped inside. The Sheriff’s Office says the woman suffered minor injuries and the child appeared unharmed.

Those Good Samaritans – Zachary Schendel and Tony Tomaro – each received the Civil Medal of Gallantry from the Sheriff’s Office because of their quick actions to save the woman and child.

