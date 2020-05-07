1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Goodwill adjusting donation drop-off locations, hours

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

North Central Wisconsin (WFRV) — Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is adjusting its donation drop-off locations and hours across its 35-county region, beginning Thursday.

The following retail stores and training centers will be open for noncontact donation drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, unless capacity is reached earlier:

  • Darboy, Grand Chute, Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Lake Hallie, Marshfield, Onalaska, Oshkosh (20th Ave.), Plover, Rhinelander, Rib Mountain, Rice Lake and Wisconsin Rapids

Donation Expresses at the following locations also are open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily for noncontact donation drop-offs:

  • 2465 Lineville Road, Green Bay; 211 E. Ann St., Kaukauna; and 1033 W. Northland Ave., Appleton.

The Shiner Center and Outlet Store in Appleton will remain closed for donations.

The following locations will not be open to the public but will be used for sorting donations after they are held for 72 hours in accordance with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health:

  • Ashwaubenon, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Menasha, Menomonie, Neenah, Oshkosh West, Shawano, Stevens Point, Tomah, Waupaca and Weston.

The De Pere Donation Express will also remain closed.

While stores remain closed to shoppers, Goodwill’s noncontact donation drop-off features a drive-thru system that adheres to social-distancing guidelines:

  • Donors are asked to remain in their vehicles until they reach the donation doors and, once they exit their vehicles, to practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet of space from others.
  • Donors should place items in the designated bins or boxes instead of delivering person-to-person.
  • Donors will need to sort donations into the two labeled bins according to soft goods such as apparel, handbags, shoes, bedding and towels and hard goods such as books, décor, kitchenware, household items and artwork.
  • Online receipts are available at goodwillncw.org/donate/receipt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"

James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets

Thumbnail for the video titled "James Morgan chats getting drafted by the Jets"

Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burke Griffin and Andy Herman preview Packers draft"

Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with NFL QB prospect and Green Bay native James Morgan"

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"