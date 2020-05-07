Goodwill adjusting donation drop-off locations, hours

North Central Wisconsin (WFRV) — Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin is adjusting its donation drop-off locations and hours across its 35-county region, beginning Thursday.

The following retail stores and training centers will be open for noncontact donation drop-offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, unless capacity is reached earlier:

Darboy, Grand Chute, Green Bay East, Green Bay West, Lake Hallie, Marshfield, Onalaska, Oshkosh (20th Ave.), Plover, Rhinelander, Rib Mountain, Rice Lake and Wisconsin Rapids

Donation Expresses at the following locations also are open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. daily for noncontact donation drop-offs:

2465 Lineville Road, Green Bay; 211 E. Ann St., Kaukauna; and 1033 W. Northland Ave., Appleton.

The Shiner Center and Outlet Store in Appleton will remain closed for donations.

The following locations will not be open to the public but will be used for sorting donations after they are held for 72 hours in accordance with recommendations from the National Institutes of Health:

Ashwaubenon, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Menasha, Menomonie, Neenah, Oshkosh West, Shawano, Stevens Point, Tomah, Waupaca and Weston.

The De Pere Donation Express will also remain closed.

While stores remain closed to shoppers, Goodwill’s noncontact donation drop-off features a drive-thru system that adheres to social-distancing guidelines: