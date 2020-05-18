Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin eager to reopen safely

MENASHA,Wis. (WFRV) A local non-profit is eager to reopen its doors after being forced to close by the state’s “Safer at Home” order. But Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin (NWC) wants you to know they’ve instituted a number of changes to keep everyone safe.

At Goodwill’s retail store in Menasha work is underway, sorting donations that keep coming in. Preparing for a reopening after being closed two months.

“We’re ready, we’re waiting, we’re happy,” said Andrew Schliess, the store manager.

When Gov. Evers’ “Safer at Home” order was issued, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin closed its 27 training centers and retail stores. But with the directive lifted the non-profit’s CEO says they are getting ready to reopen May 26. But as safely as possible.

“We’ve taken extra precautions to keep our team members and our community safe. And all of that starts right away when you walk into the stores,” said President and CEO Chris Hess.

“Masks are a must for all team members and we’re expecting everyone to follow social distancing guidelines,” said Schliess.

Plexiglass shields are at all registers, a barrier between shopper and cashier. Surfaces are sanitized along with shopping carts. Another safety measure – fitting rooms. They’re going to stay closed until further notice. And donations, which donors must now place into designated bins on their own, are being quarantined.

“All of the donations that come in are held for 72 hours and then we sanitize and bring them to the floor,” Hess said.

Hess says reopening provides revenue needed to support NWC’s mission of eliminating barriers to employment for people with disabilities.

“Every single purchase that you make from Goodwill provides at least an hour and a half of job training and opportunity for people here in our communities,” Hess said.

A mission aimed at elevating people at Goodwill stores in 35 counties.

“I’m going to be excited to see my team again,” Schliess said.

Which all reopen next week.

“So come on in. We’re super excited to elevate people and eliminate barriers to employment,” Hess said.