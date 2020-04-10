1  of  58
Closings
Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin offers a polite plea to temporarily curb your generosity

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) Goodwill thrift stores normally love to receive your donations at drop-off locations across North Central Wisconsin. Except for right now. Kris Schuller has more on a polite plea to temporarily curb your generosity.

At Goodwill stores across Northeast Wisconsin – facilities shut to comply with the governor’s Safer at Home order. But as these pictures show, while they are closed some generous souls continue to drop off donations.

“We operate 28 retail stores across 35 counties in Wisconsin and we’ve seen donations continue during the Safer at Home order,” said the President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin, Chris Hess.

And that is a practice Goodwill Industries of NCW is urging the public to put on hold, to guarantee their donations are well cared for.

“It’s also important that we’re able to collect them and process them in a safe manner, and during the Safer at Home order we are not actively staffing our donations center,” said Hess.

He says with donation centers closed, items left outside are exposed to the elements and very quickly could be ruined.

“Things can change rapidly, we can get snow, we get rain, those donations can get damaged. You can get water in there, mold can grow,” Hess said.

And that is the last thing he wants to see happen, considering 91 percent of the organization’s revenues come from the sale of donations. And 87 cents of every dollar is invested back in Goodwill’s mission – of eliminating barriers for those seeking employment.

“Every donation means three and a half hours of job training and opportunity,” Hess said.

To prevent the practice, many drop-off locations are now clearly marked as closed and Hess hopes people get the message.

“Please hold those donations, we’ll be back as soon as we can and look forward to receiving them then,” Hess said.

Hess says after the Safer at Home order is lifted – Goodwill will post updated hours of operation in its website.

