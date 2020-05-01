Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Goodwill locations now accepting noncontact donations

Local News

(WFRV) – Goodwill locations across North Central Wisconsin have opened their doors to donations.

According to Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin, all 27 retails stores and training centers are accepting noncontact donations. The four Donation Expresses in the Fox Valley have also reopened.

Noncontact donation hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“Donations are the lifeblood of Goodwill NCW and how we fund our mission of Elevating People by Eliminating Barriers to Employment, and we thank you for supporting neighbors in our communities,” Goodwill said in a Friday morning Facebook post.

The retail stores remain closed at this time.

