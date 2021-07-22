Goodwill NCW names new Chief Financial Officer

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Goodwill NCW announced Thursday Sabrina Kloehn has been named Chief Financial Officer.

Greenville resident and previous Vice President of Finance, Kloehn reportedly showcased her skills as a finance leader and strategic adviser with expertise in leveraging data to solve complex business challenges.

“Sabrina brings an incredible amount of financial strategy and knowledge to our organization and is a key strategic partner for me, our leadership team, and our Board of Directors,” Goodwill NCW President and CEO Chris Hess said. “Our mission of Elevating People by Eliminating Barriers to Employment, guiding principles and values are at the heart of every decision she makes.”

Prior to joining Goodwill NCW, Kloehn allegedly was at RTI International as the global CFO’s right hand, developing strategies to support revenue growth, diversification, and operational efficiency. There she held other roles including analytics director, program manager, and financial architect for key initiatives.