FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Goodwill NCW providing back to school vouchers to families in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- Worried about the upcoming school year and getting your kids all they need? Well, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin (NCW) has your back.

On Tuesday, August 17, Goodwill NCW announced they will be supporting families in need, by providing in-store vouchers for merchandise this back-to-school year season.

These vouchers are a part of Goodwill NCW’s program known as “GoodNeighbor.” Officials share that the program provided almost $600,000 dollars in free merchandise to communities members last year. Local community organizations partner with GoodWill NCW throughout 35 different counties in Wisconsin.

Already, more than 20,000 of these vouchers have been distributed to communities across the state to assist families in need. Vice President-Mission Services of Goodwill NCW Jennie Moore explains how dedicated her organization is to helping Wisconsinites, especially during the school year. Moore says, “the need in our communities is always great, but it is especially so this year.”

Moore is referring to the Coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. This caused multiple schools to require distance learning, and the pandemic has caused serious financial burdens to be barred by families across the country. Goodwill NCW wants to assist those families in any way they can, with programs like “GoodNeighbor.”

If local organizations are interested in partnering with Goodwill NCW in programs like the “GoodNeighbor” simply contact November Behm

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kewaunee Storm Football Program

High School Football Preview with Ricardo Arguello

Little Chute Football

TRAINING CAMP REPORT 8/13

New Neenah squad ready for fall return

St. Norbert kicks off fall camp after lost season