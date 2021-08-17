Goodwill NCW providing back to school vouchers to families in need

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV)- Worried about the upcoming school year and getting your kids all they need? Well, Goodwill Industries of North Central Wisconsin (NCW) has your back.

On Tuesday, August 17, Goodwill NCW announced they will be supporting families in need, by providing in-store vouchers for merchandise this back-to-school year season.

These vouchers are a part of Goodwill NCW’s program known as “GoodNeighbor.” Officials share that the program provided almost $600,000 dollars in free merchandise to communities members last year. Local community organizations partner with GoodWill NCW throughout 35 different counties in Wisconsin.

Already, more than 20,000 of these vouchers have been distributed to communities across the state to assist families in need. Vice President-Mission Services of Goodwill NCW Jennie Moore explains how dedicated her organization is to helping Wisconsinites, especially during the school year. Moore says, “the need in our communities is always great, but it is especially so this year.”

Moore is referring to the Coronavirus pandemic that began in 2020. This caused multiple schools to require distance learning, and the pandemic has caused serious financial burdens to be barred by families across the country. Goodwill NCW wants to assist those families in any way they can, with programs like “GoodNeighbor.”

If local organizations are interested in partnering with Goodwill NCW in programs like the “GoodNeighbor” simply contact November Behm