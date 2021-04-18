Goodwill NCW, Volunteer Fox Cities, and Miron partner to host Earth Day donation drive

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Goodwill NCW is teaming up with Volunteer Fox Cities and Miron Construction for an Earth Day donation drive on Thursday.

Officials say the Goodwill NCW truck that will be receiving donations will be located at Miron Construction, on 1471 McMahon Drive in Neenah, at the south end of the parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 22.

The organization says it will be accepting gently used shoes, handbags, home décor, jewelry, accessories, housewares, books, games, puzzles, small sporting equipment, holiday decorations, toys, linens and women’s, men’s and children’s clothing.

However, Goodwill is unable to accept hazardous materials or other potentially harmful items. Some of the common items are appliances, mattresses, and baby gear like strollers and car seats because of concerns over safety recalls. For more information visit the Goodwill website, here.

“April is Earth Month as well as National Volunteer Month. Goodwill NCW supports sustainability efforts like this one to keep items out of the landfill and care for the environment,” shares Goodwill Communications Consultant, Julie Gilkay.