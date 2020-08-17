FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Goodwill providing in-store vouchers for families in need during back-to-school season

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin is doing what it can to support families in need during the back-to-school season by providing in-store vouchers for merchandise.

The vouchers are part of Goodwill NCW’s GoodNeighbor program which provides more than $630,000 in free merchandise to people in need in 2019.

Goodwill partners with community organizations throughout 35 counties in north central Wisconsin to provide agencies with $25 vouchers to give to clients, allowing them to select items from Goodwill retail stores and training centers.

“Goodwill NCW is committed to providing back-to-school vouchers to community agencies and school districts throughout the territory to ensure children have clothing and shoes that fit properly and are weather appropriate as they start a new school year,” said Jennie Moore, Goodwill NCW Vice President-Mission Services. “The need is always great but even more so this year as families are dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19.”

Nearly 8,000 vouchers have been distributed to date to community agencies for the back-to-school season for back-to-school fairs, referrals, and other means of distribution.

For organizations looking to partner with Goodwill NCW for back-to-school vouchers and the GoodNeighbor program, contact November Behm at nbehm@goodwillncw.org.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

People In Our Community <<View More

Hometown Heroes <<View More