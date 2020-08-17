Goodwill providing in-store vouchers for families in need during back-to-school season

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Goodwill of North Central Wisconsin is doing what it can to support families in need during the back-to-school season by providing in-store vouchers for merchandise.
The vouchers are part of Goodwill NCW’s GoodNeighbor program which provides more than $630,000 in free merchandise to people in need in 2019.
Goodwill partners with community organizations throughout 35 counties in north central Wisconsin to provide agencies with $25 vouchers to give to clients, allowing them to select items from Goodwill retail stores and training centers.
“Goodwill NCW is committed to providing back-to-school vouchers to community agencies and school districts throughout the territory to ensure children have clothing and shoes that fit properly and are weather appropriate as they start a new school year,” said Jennie Moore, Goodwill NCW Vice President-Mission Services. “The need is always great but even more so this year as families are dealing with the financial impact of COVID-19.”
Nearly 8,000 vouchers have been distributed to date to community agencies for the back-to-school season for back-to-school fairs, referrals, and other means of distribution.
For organizations looking to partner with Goodwill NCW for back-to-school vouchers and the GoodNeighbor program, contact November Behm at nbehm@goodwillncw.org.
