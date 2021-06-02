Goodyear Blimp returns for 2021 EAA AirVenture appearance

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The famous Goodyear Blimp will continue its long tradition of Oshkosh Goodyear appearances with a visit to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2021.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company’s blimp, Wingfoot Three, is scheduled to be in Oshkosh on Monday, July 26, and will be on display or flying at various times during the EAA event until Saturday, July 31.

Wingfoot Three’s pilots will also participate at multiple events at EAA AirVenture.

“Through the years, there’s a special excitement when attendees arrive at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh and one of the first sights they see is the iconic Goodyear Blimp parked on the grounds or in the air overhead,” says Rick Larsen, EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs.

The Wingfoot Three appearance continues a 50-year tradition of Goodyear Blimp appearances at EAA’s event. According to officials, the first Goodyear Blimp appearance at the EAA fly-in was in 1971, when the airship “America” came to Oshkosh.

Wingfoot Three is the newest adidtion to the Goodyear Blimp fleet and was first flown in June 2018. The blimp represents the first major structural change of a Goodyear Blimp in almost 70 years.