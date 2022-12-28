This April 26, 2017 file photo shows the Google mobile phone icon, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Can you guess what the most searched things were on the internet in the Green Bay area this year?

Each year, Google releases its “Year in Search” report, which offers insight into the most popular questions on people’s minds across the globe and trending searches in pop culture, sports, news, and more.

This year, Google also launched a local hub, showcasing the shared interests in communities across the United States.

Green Bay’s top-trending “near me” search was “cheap gas near me.”

Green Bay was also the only place in the United States with “dog adoption near me” on its top ten searches.

Google also reports that the Green Bay area was one of only two places with “lumber yard” as a top-trending “near me” search. The other place? Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The top-trending recipe for the Green Bay area was rice Krispies treats, the top music genre was country, and the orchard oriole was Green Bay’s top trending animal.

Green Bay’s top ten top-trending “near me” searches were:

Cheap gas near me Asian restaurant near me School closings near me Gas prices near me Best burgers near me Easter brunch near me Lumber yard near me Dog adoption near me Garage sales near me Concerts near me

You can learn more about nationwide Google Search trends and explore the local hub here.