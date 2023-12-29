GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As we wrap up the final days of 2023, Google has released its “Year in Search” report for the search engine as a whole and for local markets, including Green Bay.

So, what were some of the trending searches on Google in the Greater Green Bay area?

According to Google, The Last of Us was the Green Bay area’s top trending television show. The Last of Us is an American post-apocalyptic drama television series. Based on the video game franchise, the series is set twenty years into a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection, which causes its hosts to transform into zombie-like creatures and collapses society.

Following The Last of Us was The Golden Bachelor, The Night Agent, Daisy Jones & the Six, and Shrinking.

Green Bay ranked second in the United States in top trending searches for “pumpkin patches near me.” Ironically, that only ranked third for “near me” searches in Green Bay. The most searched “near me” was air quality, as the Canadian wildfires blew heavy smoke toward Wisconsin, causing some of the worst air quality in recent years.

Additional “near me” searches included pawn shops, haircuts, and food pantries.

Google says that the top five trending “tour” searches in the Green Bay area start off without a surprise: The Eras Tour. If you haven’t heard, Taylor Swift is kind of a big deal. In addition to The Eras Tour, Green Bay searched for “It’s All a Blur Tour” from Canadian rapper Drake, “Summer Carnival Tour” from American singer P!NK, “End of the Road World Tour” from KISS, and “ProbleMATTic World Tour” from comedian Matt Rife.

Finally, Google shared that Green Bay’s top five searches for “versus,” and four of the five have to do with some sort of boxing or martial arts. The top search for “versus” was Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz. Following that: Canelo Álvarez vs. Jermell Charlo, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, PSG vs. Al Nassr, and KSI vs. Tommy Fury.

Google shared three other local locations in Wisconsin in the likes of Madison, Milwaukee, and Wausau. To view them or any other markets in the United States, click here.