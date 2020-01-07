GOP clears Wisconsin primary field for Trump

Trump_1556410383073

President Donald Trump accompanied by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., right, arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport in Green Bay, Wis., Saturday, April 27, 2019, for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) — Republicans have decided to place only President Donald Trump’s name on Wisconsin’s primary ballot this spring.

A committee made up of Republicans and Democrats met Tuesday with state election officials to decide which candidates to place on the April 7 primary ballot.

The Republican committee members submitted only Trump’s name.

He was approved on a unanimous voice vote.

The Democratic committee members submitted 14 candidates, including Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.

They were approved unanimously.

