GOP clears Wisconsin primary field for Trump

(AP) — Republicans have decided to place only President Donald Trump’s name on Wisconsin’s primary ballot this spring.

A committee made up of Republicans and Democrats met Tuesday with state election officials to decide which candidates to place on the April 7 primary ballot.

The Republican committee members submitted only Trump’s name.

He was approved on a unanimous voice vote.

The Democratic committee members submitted 14 candidates, including Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.

They were approved unanimously.