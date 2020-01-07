GOP clears Wisconsin primary field for Trump

(AP) — Republicans have decided to place only President Donald Trump’s name on Wisconsin’s primary ballot this spring.
A committee made up of Republicans and Democrats met Tuesday with state election officials to decide which candidates to place on the April 7 primary ballot.
The Republican committee members submitted only Trump’s name.
He was approved on a unanimous voice vote.
The Democratic committee members submitted 14 candidates, including Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren.
They were approved unanimously.