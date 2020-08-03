GOP leader wants Wisconsin Senate to strike down mask order

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2017, file photo, Wisconsin Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald speaks in Oconomowoc, Wis. Republican congressional candidate Fitzgerald said he thinks the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump is a “political witch hunt” on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Fitzgerald is running to replace Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who is retiring, in a heavily Republican district. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate says he wants the Legislature to reconvene this week or next to strike down Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.

The order from Evers, designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus as cases spike in Wisconsin, took effect on Saturday.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said on WISN-AM that he was talking with Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos about a plan.

Vos opposes the mandate, but has not said whether the Assembly would come in to vote it down, as Fitzgerald said the Senate wants to do.

