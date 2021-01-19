GOP leaders gavel in, gavel out of unemployment session

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders have refused to take any action on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to upgrade the state’s unemployment benefits system.

Evers announced a special legislative session on the plan during his State of the State speech earlier this month and called for the session to begin at noon on Tuesday. Republican leaders in the Assembly gaveled in at 12:30 p.m. and immediately gaveled out.

Senate Republicans followed suit a half hour later. The state Department of Workforce Development has been struggling with millions of unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.

Republicans have accused Evers of making people wait for months for payouts. Evers has blamed an antiquated processing system for the delays.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kewaunee girls take commanding lead in Packerland, Notre Dame cruises past Bay Port

High School Sports Xtra: Notre Dame rolls in Game of the Week; Ashwaubenon pulls big upset

High School Sports Xtra: Local 5 Top 5 Plays, Ashwaubenon Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Dorn breaks Seymour boys record

High School Hoops: Ashwaubenon upsets De Pere, favorites hold court in NEC

Dorn becomes Seymour boy's all-time leading scorer, St. Mary Catholic & Lourdes Academy cruise