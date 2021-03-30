GOP State Lawmakers explain how they think federal COVID relief funding should be spent following Gov. Evers’ veto

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday afternoon, several Republican members of the State Legislature came together for a news conference at the Resch Expo Center.

“Yesterday Governor Evers had some ideas with not a lot of details on how some of that discretionary spending should be spent,” Rep. Kevin Petersen (R) Waupaca said of the Governor’s announced plans for the $3.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding available to spend at his discretion.

The GOP lawmakers revealed their ideas for the money, including investing in broadband, long term care facilities, and small businesses.

“The anxiety that these people have gone through, trying to keep their businesses afloat, trying to keep them open is almost more than I think the average person can imagine,” Rep. Dave Murphy (R) Greenville said.

Monday, the Governor vetoed a bill that would have given the legislature oversight on his spending.

“I’m going to veto Senate Bill 183, to make sure once we get the guidance from the federal government, we can work to get these funds out quickly and make sure they don’t get tied up in some political fight in the legislature,” Governor Evers explained Monday.

Rep. Petersen told the media Tuesday that he does not agree with that sentiment.

“The governor’s message of, that working with the legislature is going to slow down the process is just false,” he said. “We’re bringing up the priorities of legislative republicans in the state, where the money should be spent, and I always believe there is working with the governor. He may have vetoed that bill, but we can still move forward and help him with prioritizing how that money is spent.”