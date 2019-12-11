GOP support grows to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (AP) – The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is growing. Republican lawmakers for the first time introduced a measure Wednesday to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Democrats have tried to legalize medical marijuana for years, with little to no Republican backing. But in recent years, some Republicans have come to support loosening Wisconsin’s marijuana laws.

Bill co-sponsor Rep. Mary Felzkowski says if she can get a hearing on the proposal, that would be a “huge win.” She says there is broad public support.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he opposes the measure and does not think it will pass the Senate.