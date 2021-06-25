Gouda news Wisconsin, Sartori Cheese expands Plymouth facility

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – National and local cheese lovers are in for some Gouda news. A local cheese plant is becoming bigger and better than ever.

According to the cheesy company, in early June, the Plymouth Plan Commission approved the expansion of a Sartori Whey Converting facility, adding over 22,000 square feet to its existing 83,854 square-foot cheese plant.

The City of Plymouth Administrator Jordan Skiff said, “We are so thrilled to see continued growth

for Sartori here in Plymouth. Like all businesses, they have had to adapt to changing markets

and a global pandemic, and this is another example of a strong local company finding a way to

thrive and grow in tough times.”

The plant, which sits along County Road PP in Plymouth, is scheduled to finish its expansion project in November 2021 allowing Sartori Cheese to continue providing delicious cheeses all around the world while also providing opportunities for its current employees to advance and new job opportunities for those interested in joining the Sartori Cheese team.

Fourth-generation member and president of Sartori Cheese, Bert Sartori said, “We are incredibly

grateful for the trust our customers place in us, for the passion of our consumers, and for the hard

work of Sartori team members and family farms. This project will expand our capabilities and

put our growing, innovative business in a position to meet customer demand well into the

future.”