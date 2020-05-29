Gov. Evers, AG Kaul, others react to death of George Floyd

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

(WFRV) – State and local officials are responding to the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

Governor Tony Evers

“Earlier this week, another Black life was extinguished before our eyes. His name was George Floyd. He was 46. His life matters and his family deserves justice.

There was no empathy or humanity in his death. This was not an anomaly. We hear the echo of the words of Eric Garner. We relive the pain of the death of Black Wisconsinites like Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. Frustration and anger about systemic injustices are always justified.

Folks in Wisconsin should be able to protest peacefully and to report on these events without the fear of being unsafe or arrested. And if you’re exercising that right, please wear your masks and keep social distance as best as you can.

We must see the trauma, fear, and exhaustion of being Black in our state and our country. We must offer our empathy, we must offer our support, but most of all we must offer our action. The solution isn’t in one person, it’s in all of us, together. We must confront our comfortability with racism. We must reestablish trust with communities of color. We must be willing to listen, we must be willing to be uncomfortable, we must be willing to do the work.”

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes

“Like so many other Black lives in this country, George Floyd’s life was stolen from his family and from his community.

Our state is no stranger to this violence. In George Floyd’s death, we remember those Black Wisconsinites who we have lost to systemic racism and police violence.

We must recognize that, especially in our state, acts of systemic violence are happening every day, and they include more than just fatal police violence. The poverty, poor environmental conditions, and inequitable access to health care experienced by Black communities and other communities of color are a form of systemic violence, too.

Those who are protesting this injustice are doing so in order to save this nation, and they should be protected. To see a city burn on the outside is devastating but hardly compares to the implosion brought by systemic inequity and injustice. Like internal bleeding, you may not see it, but the outcome will be catastrophic if left untreated.

People are hurting. People are tired. We are done dying. I am tired of addressing the disregard for Black life in this country.

Those who question the frustration and anger of communities of color must ask themselves why they are not frustrated, why they are not angered by the injustices carried out in their name.

People want to live in a world free of hate. We want decency, true justice, equity, equality, and opportunity. These are all worth fighting for, and as Lieutenant Governor, I remain committed to helping lead that fight.

So to the Wisconsinites and people across the country watching pain unfold in real time, I ask you to not just watch, but to speak out and to act.

The idea that things should be better, not worse, is worth demonstration.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul

“What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement. It was torture and murder, under color of law. Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith

“Over the last several days I have received many calls, emails and media inquiries regarding the videotaped police use of force incident in Minneapolis that resulted in the death of Mr. George Floyd. Our deepest sympathies go out to Mr. Floyd and his family and friends. This was a tragic incident and it should not have happened.

I want to assure the Green Bay community that the Green Bay Police Department is doing everything we can to keep every member of our community safe and to ensure that our officers use force appropriately, and only in those situations in which it is absolutely necessary.

The men and women of the Green Bay Police Department have worked diligently and will continue to work to earn community trust and form meaningful partnerships in the community based on mutual respect. We have developed strong working partnerships with many community leaders and organizations that help guide us, give us their perspective, and help us to provide the best service possible to the residents of Green Bay.

What occurred in Minneapolis is devastating. In Wisconsin and specifically here in Green Bay we train our officers to ensure the overall safety and well-being of all people. We train our officers that it their duty and responsibility to constantly re-evaluate the use of force and use only that amount of force necessary to overcome resistance. In Green Bay we also train the concept of “officer overrides” which calls on partner officers to take over an incident if an involved officer is inappropriately using force, or not handling a situation properly. We have scheduled refresher training this week for all our supervisors in Use of Force, specifically the kind of force used by the Minneapolis officers. I want to make sure nothing like that ever happens here.

As a department we constantly evaluate our practices and review all use of force incidents, and as Chief of Police I personally review the circumstances of every use of force that occurs in Green Bay. We recently provided training on constitutional policing, de-escalation and the concept that each of us has inherent “human dignity” that must be respected in all situations. The Green Bay community has high standards for our officers and we hold our officers to those high standards at all times. Training and proper hiring is critical, but I believe it is meaningless without accountability. Our system of auditing, reviewing, ongoing training and discipline holds officers at all levels (including me) accountable for our actions.

Tragic incidents like the death of Mr. Floyd erode the trust of law enforcement across the country. Incidents like this can cause fear and mistrust, and harm our police-community relationship. We have a terrific community here in Green Bay, and I think we have earned the community’s support and trust, and I recognize that we need to work on that trust every day, in every interaction we have. We will continue to work hard, together to ensure the City of Green Bay is a great place to live and raise a family.”

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5