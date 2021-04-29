Gov. Evers and WisDOT celebrate completion of crane in Port of Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) celebrated the completion of a crane in the Port of Manitowoc Thursday.

According to a release, the crane is securing existing jobs, creating new jobs, and bringing a source of major economic development to the region.

Supported by WisDOT Harbor Assistance Program grants in 2020 and 2021, officials say the crane will handle 140-ton loads when it is used at a U.S. Navy base on the East Coast.

Designed and assembled by Konecranes with components constructed by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, the crane will also be loaded fully assembled onto a barge for transport through the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

“Investing in our harbors positions us to compete in global markets, and we are all pleased to see the success of Konecranes and Broadwind in Manitowoc. Their work, together with the city of Manitowoc and the state, is bringing world-class industry and career opportunity to Wisconsin,” says Craig Thompson, WisDOT Secretary-designee.

Officials say Manitowoc’s harbor improvements include structural upgrades to the building site and a section of rail that allows this crane, as well as future cranes, to be tested and loaded for transport.

WisDOT’s Harbor Assistance Program helps harbor communities maintain and improve port infrastructure and the deadline for the next round of Harbor Assistance Project grants is Aug. 1, 2021.