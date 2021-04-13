Gov. Evers announces $100 million investment in downtown economies across Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has announced a $100 million investment in Wisconsin’s economic recovery as part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

This includes $50 million in Wisconsin Tomorrow – Main Street Bounceback grants which encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts. Fifty million dollars will be part of the Equitable Recovery program which works to eliminate disparities and promote equity and inclusion in communities.

Governor Evers says the top priority is getting funds to people and businesses in downtown areas, “Many of our state’s downtowns have been hit hard as retailers, restaurants, and other Main Street businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and these grants are intended to get those storefronts filled and get our downtowns humming again.”

The Governor has allocated $2.5 billion of the roughly $3.5 billion Wisconsin is anticipated to receive from the American Rescue Plan Act to help assist the recovery and restoration of the economy.