Gov. Evers announces $100 million to expand broadband

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says the state will be using $100 million in federal coronavirus stimulus funding to award grants for expanding broadband internet access in Wisconsin.

The federal funding is in addition to nearly $200 million in broadband expansion proposals Evers made in his state budget, which is pending before the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Evers said Tuesday that the Wisconsin Public Service Commission will award the $100 million in federal funding based on a model similar to an existing broadband expansion grant program.

Applications will be made available June 1, along with more details about the grants, with a deadline of July 27.