Gov. Evers announces $1M grant for Brown County’s Highway M

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced Brown County will receive a $1 million grant as part of the one-time, $75 million Multimodal Local Supplement funding program for local transportation projects.

“No matter where you go in Wisconsin, folks can all agree that we need to fix our crumbling roads. These newly funded projects are going to impact folks all across our state, improving safety, connectivity, and economic growth in each community,” said Gov. Evers.

The governor was joined by Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary-designee for this announcement in Brown County near County Highway M. Through the MLS program, County Highway M will be receiving $1 million towards widening and improving the road, and adding sidewalks, bike lanes, and a controlled pedestrian crossing.

“This project will make a real difference in a lot of people’s lives every single day,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Thompson. “Kids will be able to walk and bike safely to school, it will reduce rush-hour congestion, and it will provide businesses along this corridor a welcome economic boost.”

The MLS program was designed to allow communities to prioritize their transportation needs and submit projects ranging from roads and bridges to harbors and railroads, to transit equipment and pedestrian and bicycle accommodations.

In January and February, three separate committees comprised of local representatives from counties, cities, villages and towns met to review the applications. While the program allowed up to 90 percent state funding to any project, the committee chose to increase the local match in order to spread the funds as widely as possible. As a result, 152 projects were funded in nearly all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Work is expected to start shortly on these selected projects. A map of approved projects is available here and a full list of the projects selected is available on the WisDOT website here.

