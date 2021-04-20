Gov. Evers announces $50 million for kids’ learning opportunities, mental health

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a member of Wisconsin’s Electoral College, casts his vote at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis., Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

(WFRV) – Gov. Tony Evers announced $50 million in ‘Beyond the Classroom’ grants that will help support learning opportunities and mental health programs for Wisconsin school-aged kids.

According to officials, the grants will provide funding up to $500,000 per non-profit organization. Up to $25 million will be available for programming during the summer months of 2021 and an additional $25 million will be available for the 2021-2022 school and following summer months.

“What’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and that’s why investing in learning opportunities and our kids’ mental health and well-being is so important,” says Gov. Evers.

The grants will be given to non-profit organizations that serve school-aged kids both virtually and in-person outside of school and during the summer months. Eligible activities will be finalized after federal guidance is released for ARPA funds, according to officials.

“Organizations across our state are playing a critical role in supporting the educational and emotional well-being of our kids,” says Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan.

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will fund the grants as a part of Wisconsin’s allocation. The Wisconsin Department of Administration will administer the grants.

To date, Gov. Evers has allocated $2.5 billion from the approximate $3.2 billion the state anticipates receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Organizations who want to find more information can visit their website.